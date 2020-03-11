With rumors swirling about Tom Brady's future, including speculation about a move to Tennessee—which would reunite him with former teammate and now Titans coach Mike Vrabel—it appears the Titans are focused on bringing back Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The two sides have shown mutual interest and intend to progress on contract talks after free agency begins next Monday. Tannehill had his strongest professional season in a Titans uniform last year, going 9-4 as a starter and leading Tennessee to its first AFC Championship Game since 2002.

Here are some other NFL rumors from around the league: