NFL Rumors: Titans, Tannehill Working On Deal as Free Agency Looms
With rumors swirling about Tom Brady's future, including speculation about a move to Tennessee—which would reunite him with former teammate and now Titans coach Mike Vrabel—it appears the Titans are focused on bringing back Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The two sides have shown mutual interest and intend to progress on contract talks after free agency begins next Monday. Tannehill had his strongest professional season in a Titans uniform last year, going 9-4 as a starter and leading Tennessee to its first AFC Championship Game since 2002.
Here are some other NFL rumors from around the league:
- There are "perceptions" in league circles that Jimmy Garoppolo is on the clock, especially with Kirk Cousins a free agent after this season. Additionally, the Niners are taking feelers on Brady's interest. (Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated)
- Teams expect Byron Jones to net $16 million to $18 million a year in free agency which would make him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. (Tom Pelissero, NFL)
- Tight end Austin Hooper is likely to command around $10 million a year in free agency. (Tom Pelissero, NFL)
- The Jets' Robby Anderson is likely to command $12 to 15 million a year in free agency, though a historic wide receiver rookie class could depress the market.