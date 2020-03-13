How NFL Teams Are Responding to the Coronavirus Outbreak

During a time of year when NFL coaches and scouts travel frequently, almost every team in the league has made changes because of the coronavirus.

Yesterday I wrote about why the league office needed to take the lead on how teams should handle the coronavirus—and how taking the competitive element out of decision-making would allow for clubs to prioritize the well-being of their people.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened yet. So for now, the 32 organizations are on their own to decide how to handle it. Every team faces different circumstances, and each has a lot to consider. Some have moved faster than others.

And that’s why I want to make sure I emphasize this list isn’t an indictment of anyone not listed. I’d like to think everyone’s doing their best in an unprecedented situation.

So here’s how teams are handling it as of Friday morning, and we’ll try to update as we can…

49ers: Team facility and stadium closed, coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Bears: Team facility closed, coaches and scouts pulled from the road, draft visits postponed.

Bengals: Coaches called in for a Friday meeting to address.

Bills: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Broncos: All employees who can work from home have the option to do so. Two scouts left on the road, they get home soon and will stay home, coaches won’t travel for scouting.

Browns: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road, majority of staff working from home.

Buccaneers: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road, plan for staff to work from home.

Cardinals: Communicating with staff and working with NFL’s medical team; monitoring updates from the CDC, WHO and DICON. No adjustments to coaches and scouts yet.

Chargers: Coaches and scouts travel adjusted significantly, some staff working from home.

Chiefs: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road, non-essential staff working from home.

Colts: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Dolphins: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road. Employees have the option to work from home.

Eagles: Stadium and facility closed. Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Falcons: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road. Facility closed.

Giants: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road. Most employees will work from home.

Jaguars: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road. Staff encouraged to work from home.

Jets: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Lions: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road. Staff encouraged to work from home.

Packers: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road. Stadium/facility closed to public, and air travel is suspended for two weeks.

Panthers: Coaches and scouts’ travel limited. Staff encouraged to work from home.

Raiders: Football staff meeting on Friday to discuss how to proceed.

Rams: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road, prospect visits canceled, staff asked to work from home.

Ravens: All staff to work from home starting Monday, with football staff only to use the office as needed. The team hasn’t cut out business travel yet.

Washington: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Saints: Travel restrictions instituted, some staff to work from home.

Steelers: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Texans: Coaches and scouts not on the road the next two weeks anyway. All staff given the ability to work from home.

Titans: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

Vikings: Coaches and scouts pulled from the road.

