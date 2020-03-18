The coronavirus outbreak has shut down sports leagues around the world, but the NFL continues to dominate headlines in the opening days of free agency. Tom Brady is heading to Tampa Bay, the Cardinals added DeAndre Hopkins, Philip Rivers signed with the Colts and a slate of teams are stocking up for a potential playoff run in 2020.

So who will be the next marquee name to move teams either in free agency or via trade? Check out the latest crop of NFL rumors below.

• The Panthers have been in contact with the Bears about a potential Cam Newton trade. (Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports)

• The Patriots are unlikely to spend significant money in their attempt to replace Tom Brady. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Cowboys are interested in signing wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. (Jane Slater, NFL Network)

• Defensive tackle Danny Shelton is signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

• The Jets will release CB Trumaine Johnson on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Bengals released cornerback B.W. Webb. (Josina Anderson, ESPN)

• The Cowboys agreed to a three-year deal with defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. (Todd Archer, ESPN)