Report: Broncos Release Joe Flacco With Failed Physical Designation

Author:
Publish date:

The Broncos informed Joe Flacco he is being waived with a "failed physical designation," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flacco is the latest former starting quarterback to enter free agency, along with Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. 

The Delaware product was traded from the Ravens to the Broncos in February 2019. Flacco struggled in his line season with Denver, going 2–6 in eight starts. Rookie Drew Lock logged five starts for Denver, and third-string quarterback Brandon Allen started three games. 

Flacco is 98–73 in 171 career starts after 11 years in Baltimore and one in Denver. He ranks No. 11 in touchdown passes and No. 9 in passing yards since entering the league in 2008. 

The Broncos finished second in the AFC West in 2019 at 7–9. They have not reached the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. 

Flacco led the Ravens to a Super Bowl XLVII win in 2013. 

YOU MAY LIKE

joe-flacco-baltimore-ravens.png
Play
NFL

Joe Flacco’s Comeback Plan

Injured Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco plans to be ready for Week 1, but he’s taking a much longer view: he says the Ravens need to get back to the playoffs this season and their winning ways

joe-flacco-trade-details-broncos-ravens-.jpg
Play
NFL

Unpacking Joe Flacco’s trade to the Broncos

Right now, the Ravens trading Joe Flacco to the Broncos appears to be beneficial for both sides—Baltimore gives the QB a graceful exit and the Broncos gain flexibility under center. Also, notes on Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. making news with their tweets, and answering your mail.