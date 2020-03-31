Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is continuing to impress in his hip rehab ahead of the NFL draft.

Tagovailoa's recovery has gone so well that Chris Cabott, president of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the firm which represents the QB, has cleared him ahead of the NFL draft.

"Tua is fully cleared and ready to compete without any restrictions," Cabott told Yahoo Sports.

Tagovailoa is in the final stage of his recovery and will focus on getting his hip back in shape. His physician, Dr. Lyle Cain, said Tagovailoa will work on physical therapy and strength training to build up the muscles around his hip. Last week, Tagovailoa posted a video on Twitter showing him moving well and progressing with his training.

Cain said Tagovailoa's progress in less than five months after surgery has been incredible.

"I am extremely pleased," Cain said. "If you told me four, almost five, months ago now that he'd be where he is now, I think I would have been very happy. I think he's done extremely well for where he started out."

Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip dislocation in mid-November and had surgery a few days later. The injury added uncertainty to his draft decision, but he decided to forgo his senior season and head to the NFL.

Before the NFL draft, Tagovailoa was planning to hold his own pro day on April 9 after teams got a look at him at the combine medical evaluations. However, all prospect's pro days and workouts have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama signal-caller is expected to be a top-five pick at the NFL draft, which will take place virtually on April 23. The league canceled the live portion of the draft earlier this month amid the pandemic. The draft was originally slated to be held in Las Vegas on April 23-25, and it will still be held on the same dates despite the altered format.