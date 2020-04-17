With the NFL draft less than a week away, the Giants are looking at potentially trading down in the first round.

During a conference call with reporters Friday, general manager Dave Gettleman said the Giants, who have the No. 4 overall pick, are open to a swap because they have only two selections in the top 95.

"It's something I will very seriously entertain," Gettleman said, per ESPN.

Gettleman has never traded back in a draft. However, he sees this as an opportunity to strike a deal with teams looking to move up in the draft order to possibly select quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert. New York is eyeing to take an offensive tackle and could remain in the top-10 picks even if it drops a few slots. The Giants are currently projected to select Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with its No. 4 pick, per Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft.

Gettleman said he hopes to make a trade soon rather than pulling it off last minute on draft day.

"We're sitting there with the fourth pick of the draft. It's going to happen pretty soon," Gettleman said. "I'm going to make calls and anybody that wants to move up, I'm going to say, 'Listen, we don't have much time. We can't fool around. I'd like to get the parameters of a deal in place before we get on the clock.' That would be the best thing."

The Giants' options for a trade could be affected by what the Lions choose to do with their No. 3 pick. GM Bob Quinn said Friday that he's had conversations with other teams regarding their spot.

New York holds the No. 4 pick after finishing third in the NFC East with a 4–12 record in 2019. The NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 23.