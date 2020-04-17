The Lions have engaged in "conversations" with other teams regarding the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, general manager Bob Quinn said on Friday.

"I've had a few of those conversations over the last week or so. Had a few of those conversations, honestly, as far back as the combine," Quinn said, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein. "And then there will be more substantive talks next week if people are interested."

Detroit holds the No. 3 pick in the draft after finishing last in the NFC North at 3–12–1 in 2019. The Lions could select the top defensive player on the board, though they may trade back if a team wants to draft quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Quinn said he will likely know "if I'm going to do something" a few hours before the draft starts on Thursday, April 23.

"I think we'll have a pretty good idea Thursday afternoon of kind of where we stand," Quinn said. "I don't think I'm going to be making a huge decision on trading the No. 3 overall pick while I'm on the clock, while I'm virtually talking to our head coach and our other personnel."

The Lions are currently projected to select Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah with the No. 3 pick, per Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft.

Detroit has not reached the playoffs since 2016. The Lions have not won a playoff game since 1991.