Von Miller on Coronavirus Diagnosis: 'If I Can Get This, Anybody Can Get This'

Broncos star Von Miller is at home and resting after testing positive for the coronavirus, which he said he was shocked to learn he had.

Miller appeared on multiple shows on Friday to discuss his diagnosis and told the Today show that he was training in San Francisco when the city's stay-at-home order went into effect in mid-March. He went to stay at his Denver home shortly thereafter, and despite following social distancing guidelines, he developed a cough around six days ago.

"It all started with just a simple cough and it got worse," Miller, who has asthma, said.

His girlfriend pointed out that he didn't sound normal so he tried his nebulizer but it didn't work like it normally would. Miller's assistant then suggested he should get tested for the coronavirus. Two days after the test, his doctor called him and said it came back positive.

"I was shocked," Miller said of his test result.

Miller is the second known NFL player to test positive for COVID-19. Rams center Brian Allen also tested positive but is now symptom-free. The Broncos released a statement on Thursday saying Miller wanted to share his diagnosis to emphasize anyone can get the virus.

Miller echoed that sentiment again in an interview on ESPN's NFL Live.

"It's very, very serious," Miller said, per ESPN. "It's my job to keep my body in tiptop shape, and I feel my body is in tiptop shape. If I can get this, anybody can get this."

As of Friday evening, there are now more than 2.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing at least 148,650 deaths. There are more than 686,900 confirmed cases in the United States.