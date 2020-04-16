Super Bowl 50 MVP and star Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Miller, per Rapoport, is at home resting and in good spirits. The eight-time Pro Bowler plans on addressing the matter publicly on Friday.

The 31-year-old Miller becomes the second active NFL player known to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus. On Wednesday night, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Rams center Brian Allen had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that Allen is now symptom-free and is expecting to receive an "all-clear" in the near future.

A member of the Chargers organization has also reportedly tested positive. Saints head coach Sean Payton announced in mid-March that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey also died at age 73 after contracting the virus.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic altering much of the sports world, the NFL has largely continued its operation, going forward with free agency and the NFL draft. The upcoming draft, held April 23-25, will be conducted virtually, however, as NFL facilities remain closed with few exceptions.

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Post reported that the league is planning for season contingencies amid the global health crisis, including potentially shortening its regular season schedule.

Miller made his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl last season, but compiled just 8.0 sacks, his lowest total since 2013.

As of Thursday evening, there are now more than 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing at least 138,000 deaths. There are more than 660,000 confirmed cases in the United States.