The Carolina Panthers were 5-3 entering Week 10 of the 2019 regular season, but the team suffered an eight-game losing streak to finish the year 5-11.

Towards the waning weeks of the season, Carolina fired Ron Rivera and has since replaced Rivera with first-year head coach Matt Rhule. Under Rhule's new regime, the Panthers have also moved on from former league MVP Cam Newton and instead signed Teddy Bridgewater to be the team's quarterback for the foreseeable future.

In the 2019 NFL draft, Carolina looked to add impact players all over the field. They selected Florida State edge-rusher Brian Burns with the No. 16 selection. The Panthers then drafted offensive tackle Greg Little No. 37 overall. With their third-round pick, Carolina added quarterback Will Grier. In the draft's late rounds it selected linebacker Christian Miller, running back Jordan Scarlett, tackle Dennis Daley and wide receiver Terry Godwin.

According to The MMQB's NFC South team needs, the Panthers could use a "livelier interior offensive linemen who will afford Rhule and OC Joe Brady the schematic options in the ground game that they’re expected to lean on." A high-level tight end would also help both the run and pass game and is now a position of need following Greg Olsen's departure. The Panthers also have a number of defensive holes. They are relatively thin at defensive line and the sudden retirement of Luke Kuechly has left a void at linebacker. The defensive backfield also has just one clear-cut starting cornerback.

The Panthers will pick No. 7 in the first round. A full list of Carolina's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

