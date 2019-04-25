The Panthers finished the 2018 season at just 7–9 after going 1–7 in the second half of their schedule. They were eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Falcons in Week 16, but ended the season with a 33–14 win over their divisional rival, New Orleans.

Carolina selected wide receiver D.J. Moore with its first pick in the 2018 draft last year. The Maryland product finished his rookie campaign with 55 receptions for 788 yards and two touchdowns. Another strong selection this year could help the team to boost the offense around a hopefully healthy Cam Newton, who enters his ninth season under center for the Panthers. Newton underwent shoulder surgery this offseason and Carolina has given no timetable for when he will begin throwing again as the team starts preseason workouts.

We're breaking down each of the Panthers' selections in this year's NFL draft—including grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit—as well as providing a full list of Carolina's picks, which will be updated as the draft continues.

Panthers picks:

Round 1, Pick 16 (No. 16 overall)

Round 2, Pick (No. 47 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 77 overall)

Round 3, Pick (No. 100 overall)

Round 4, Pick (No. 115 overall)

Round 5, Pick (No. 154 overall)

Round 6, Pick (No. 187 overall)

Round 7, Pick (No. 250 overall)