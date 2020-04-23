The Dolphins had a rocky 2019 season, which opened with seven straight losses. Miami ended up finishing 5–11 under first-year head coach Brian Flores after the team overhauled its roster early on with a string of trades.

Ryan Tannehill, Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Kenyan Drake were sent to other clubs in the offseason or early weeks of the 2019 campaign. The Dolphins traded for quarterback Josh Rosen and signed veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, who beat out Rosen for the starting job in training camp. Despite Fitzpatrick starting in most of its games, Miami is still not convinced he is their guy for 2020.

In the 2019 NFL draft, the team looked to add impact players all over the field. Miami selected defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with the No. 13 pick and added offensive lineman Michael Deiter in the third round (No. 78 pick). The Dolphins also added linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, tackle Isaiah Prince and running backs Chandler Cox and Myles Gaskin in the late rounds.

Miami's biggest goals for this year's draft are adding a quarterback, offensive tackle and pass rusher, according to The MMQB's AFC East Team Needs. The franchise is expected to target former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa or possibly Oregon's Justin Herbert to boost its offense. Upgrades to the Dolphins' O-line will also help the team feel more comfortable with its entire playbook. Flores is trying to implement a Patriots-style scheme and needs a true pass rusher opposite Kyle Van Noy to pull it off.

The Dolphins' first-round selections in this year's NFL draft will be broken down with grades from The MMQB's Andy Benoit. A full list of Miami's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.

This story will be updated.