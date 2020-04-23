NFL Rumors: Dolphins Looking at Moving Up for Offensive Tackle, Not QB
Ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade up to the No. 3 spot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. But the team is reportedly targeting an offensive tackle and not a QB, per Rapoport.
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also reported that Miami is trying to trade for No. 3, but added that they are trying to do so without necessarily giving up No. 5, the pick they currently hold.
Each of Georgia’s offensive tackles—left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson—appear to be players whom Miami is eyeing. Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs are also expected to join Thomas at the top of the NFL draft.
A number of other teams have been rumored to be trying to move around in the draft order, plus there are a host of other offseason transactions that might be impacted by the draft.
Check out all the latest news and notes about the NFL and NFL draft:
- Washington has "talked to multiple teams" about a potential trade of left tackle Trent Williams. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Seahawks have not ruled out bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in 2020. (Seattle general manager John Schneider)
- Leonard Williams has signed his franchise tender with the New York Giants, though it's unclear if he'll be classified as a defensive end or defensive tackle. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Cardinals may trade down from the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft to try and obtain additional draft capital. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- The Colts agreed to a contract with tight end Trey Burton as the former Bears TE will seemingly replace Eric Ebron and reunite with Frank Reich, whom he played under in Philadelphia. (Field Yates, ESPN)
- The Panthers are among the teams open to sliding back in the first round if another team is interested in targeting a quarterback. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Seahawks signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year tender. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Bills have exercised the 2021 fifth-year option on Tre'Davious White, a 2019 first-team All-Pro cornerback, (Field Yates, ESPN)
- The Falcons aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way up to No. 2. Washington, however, is not entertaining offers to move. (Jay Glazer, FOX Sports)