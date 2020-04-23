Ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade up to the No. 3 spot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. But the team is reportedly targeting an offensive tackle and not a QB, per Rapoport.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson also reported that Miami is trying to trade for No. 3, but added that they are trying to do so without necessarily giving up No. 5, the pick they currently hold.

Each of Georgia’s offensive tackles—left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson—appear to be players whom Miami is eyeing. Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs are also expected to join Thomas at the top of the NFL draft.

A number of other teams have been rumored to be trying to move around in the draft order, plus there are a host of other offseason transactions that might be impacted by the draft.

Check out all the latest news and notes about the NFL and NFL draft: