The San Francisco 49ers advanced to their first Super Bowl since 2012 last season and took a 20-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter of the against the Chiefs. The Niners ended up losing Super Bowl LIV, but the 2019 season was otherwise an unqualified success: They beat the Packers and Vikings to reach the sport's title game and finished the regular season 13-3, good enough to be the NFC's No. 1 seed.

In the 2019 NFL draft, San Francisco added a number of key contributors. It selected defensive end Nick Bosa No. 2 overall and wide receiver Deebo Samuel No. 36 overall, with both players making a major impact on last year's NFC champions. In the third round, the 49ers selected wide receiver Jalen Hurd and in the fourth round, they added punter Mitch Wishnowsky. In the draft's later rounds the 49ers selected linebacker Dre Greenlaw, tight end Kaden Smith, offensive tackle Justin Skule and cornerback Tim Harris.

According to the MMQB's NFC West team needs, the 49ers' holes are not as glaring as some others team's. The Niners need a guard because their 2019 starter, Mike Person, was released. They also could use some additional wide receiver depth, while the offseason trade of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner leaves a potential hole on their defensive line.

A full list of San Francisco's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.