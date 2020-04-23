All49ers
San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Live Blog

Grant Cohn

This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Grant Cohn will update this frequently with information and analysis from his war room.

2:33 I will do a live Periscope broadcast which will begin at 4:30 and continue throughout the first round. Stay tuned.

2:37 If none of the following players are available at the 13th pick, the 49ers should trade down: Chase Young, Jeff Okudah, Tristan Wirfs, Isaiah Simmons, Derrick Brown, Jedrick Wills, C.J. Henderson, Andrew Thomas.

2:42 If the 49ers draft a tight end before Day 3, I'm guessing they're more likely to take Washington tight end Hunter Bryant in Round 3 than Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet in Rounds 1 or 2.

2:44 The Patriots apparently would rather sign Marqise Lee, who missed the entire 2018 season and played only six games last year, than trade for Marquise Goodwin. Interesting. Maybe John Lynch needs to lower his asking price.

2:45 Whatever the 49ers do with the 13th pick, they better not spend it on a defensive tackle with knee tendinitis.

2:46 I'm talking about Javon Kinlaw, by the way.

2:47 The 49ers already have Dee Ford who has chronic knee tendinitis. How much tendinitis does one defensive line need?

2:48 When it comes to drafting wide receivers, don't fall in love and don't try to be the smartest guy in the room. Had the 49ers taken this advice in 2018, they wouldn't have traded up for Dante Pettis. They would have stayed at pick 59 and taken D.J. Chark, James Washington, Michael Gallup or Tre'Quan Smith.

