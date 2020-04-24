The Detroit Lions have added Georgia star running back D'Andre Swift after selecting him No. 35 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Swift took home All-SEC honors in 2019 after rushing for 1,218 yards and averaging 6.2 yards a carry. For his career, he averaged 6.6 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-8, 212-pound Swift appeared to give his draft stock a boost during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine as he ran an official 4.48-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical jump and 121.0-inch broad jump.

The Georgia product was considered to be among the top running back prospects in the 2020 draft, but he slide to the second round. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the lone running back to be taken in the first round, with Edwards-Helaire not coming off the board until No. 32 overall to the Chiefs.

Detroit had a below-average rush offense in 2019. Kerryon Johnson was the team's leading rusher, but Johnson played in just eight games and finished with merely 403 rushing yards.

The Lions were just 3-12-1 last season and finished fourth in the NFC North.

