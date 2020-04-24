Lions Draft Georgia Running Back D'Andre Swift No. 35 Overall
The Detroit Lions have added Georgia star running back D'Andre Swift after selecting him No. 35 in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Swift took home All-SEC honors in 2019 after rushing for 1,218 yards and averaging 6.2 yards a carry. For his career, he averaged 6.6 yards per carry.
The 5-foot-8, 212-pound Swift appeared to give his draft stock a boost during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine as he ran an official 4.48-second 40-yard dash with a 35.5-inch vertical jump and 121.0-inch broad jump.
The Georgia product was considered to be among the top running back prospects in the 2020 draft, but he slide to the second round. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the lone running back to be taken in the first round, with Edwards-Helaire not coming off the board until No. 32 overall to the Chiefs.
Detroit had a below-average rush offense in 2019. Kerryon Johnson was the team's leading rusher, but Johnson played in just eight games and finished with merely 403 rushing yards.
The Lions were just 3-12-1 last season and finished fourth in the NFC North.
