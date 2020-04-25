NFL Draft Rumors: Trent Williams Denies Striking Down Trade to Vikings
Rounds two and three of the NFL draft went off without a hitch on Friday, but were filled with plenty of surprise and drama.
The Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick and the Colts traded up to take Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Some special guests even showed up for the virtual draft. Guy Fieri made a cameo to take a detour to Flavortown and Bill Belichick's dog stepped in to make a second-round pick for the Patriots.
However, things went south for Washington and left tackle Trent Williams when the Vikings selected Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland at No. 58 overall. Minnesota and Washington reportedly had been talking for months about a potential trade, which was "off the table" when the Vikings drafted Cleveland, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Reports surfaced that the trade partners were informed Williams didn't want to play for the Vikings, but the left tackle shot down that rumor Saturday.
"No, that's not true," Williams told ESPN.
ESPN reports the 49ers have "expressed interest" in Williams, but will likely wait to see if Joe Staley plans to retire before taking action.
There's still time for teams to strike a deal during the final four rounds of the NFL draft Saturday.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- Lions GM Bob Quinn said his team did not back out of a trade with the Texans during the draft Friday night. Texans coach and GM Bill O'Brien appeared angry and walked off-camera during the draft broadcast, and The Houston Chronicle reported Detroit "backed out at [the] last instant." (Kyle Meinke, MLive.com)
- The Texans have engaged in preliminary discussions with quarterback DeShaun Watson on a possible contract extension. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil reportedly agreed to a three-year, $66 million extension with Houston on Friday. (Ed Werder, ESPN)
- The Dolphins were "fine" with Tua Tagovailoa's medicals during the NFL Scouting Combine. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Joe Burrow will compete with Andy Dalton for the Bengals' starting quarterback spot in Week 1. (Ben Baby, ESPN)
- Patriots center David Andrews is set to return to the field in 2020 after missing 2019 due to blood clots in his lungs. (Andrews's announcement)