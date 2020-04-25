Rounds two and three of the NFL draft went off without a hitch on Friday, but were filled with plenty of surprise and drama.

The Eagles selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with the No. 53 pick and the Colts traded up to take Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Some special guests even showed up for the virtual draft. Guy Fieri made a cameo to take a detour to Flavortown and Bill Belichick's dog stepped in to make a second-round pick for the Patriots.

However, things went south for Washington and left tackle Trent Williams when the Vikings selected Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland at No. 58 overall. Minnesota and Washington reportedly had been talking for months about a potential trade, which was "off the table" when the Vikings drafted Cleveland, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Reports surfaced that the trade partners were informed Williams didn't want to play for the Vikings, but the left tackle shot down that rumor Saturday.

"No, that's not true," Williams told ESPN.

ESPN reports the 49ers have "expressed interest" in Williams, but will likely wait to see if Joe Staley plans to retire before taking action.

There's still time for teams to strike a deal during the final four rounds of the NFL draft Saturday.

Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL: