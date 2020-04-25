Washington has agreed to terms to trade left tackle Trent Williams to the 49ers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

San Francisco will send a fifth-round pick this year and a 2021 third-round draft pick to Washington in exchange for Williams, reports NFL Network.

ESPN previously reported that the 49ers had "expressed interest" in Williams, but would likely wait to see if Joe Staley plans to retire before taking action. San Francisco's deal indicates Staley's retirement is a strong possibility.

Washington and the Vikings reportedly had previously discussed a possible trade for Williams for months, but the NFL Network reported Friday night that deal was "off the table" when Minnesota selected Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland at No. 58 overall.

Reports surfaced that the trade partners were informed Williams didn't want to play for the Vikings, but the left tackle shot down that rumor Saturday.

"No, that's not true," Williams told ESPN.

His agent Vincent Taylor also released a statement to deny the rumor.

Williams held out during the 2019 offseason and the first half of the regular season due to a dispute with Washington's medical staff. When he returned to the team, he failed his physical after experiencing discomfort with his helmet stemming from offseason scalp surgery.

At the time, Williams said he had the procedure to remove a rare form of soft-tissue cancer that was weeks away from reaching his brain. He also said the team misdiagnosed the lump and left it untreated for nearly six years, adding that the mishandling of the incident sowed seeds of distrust between him and the franchise. He did not play a single snap last season and was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list in early November.

Amid tensions between Williams and Washington, his agent released a statement in March asking for him to be traded or released.

Williams has one year remaining on his current deal and is set to make $12.5 million in 2020. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers are expected to restructure the final year on Williams's contract.