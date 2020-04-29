Newly signed Saints quarterback Jameis Winston appears excited to join his new team.

"Being a part of the New Orleans Saints—being a part with Drew Brees, Taysom Hill, Sean Payton, coach Joe Lombardi, coach Pete Carmichael Jr.—when you think about that room, that's like a Harvard education in quarterback school," Winston said Tuesday during an appearance on "Charlie's Chalk Talk" with Charlie Ward on Instagram Live. "So I wanted to put my ego aside—put the money to the side —to think about my family, think about my career.

"And there was no better position than to be in the same room with someone that I've really looked up to, that I've admired since I've been playing this game, in Drew Brees."

The Saints announced Tuesday that they officially signed Winston. While the terms of the deal were not officially announced, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that the deal is "very economical." Winston reportedly was not guaranteed that he would be New Orleans's No. 2 quarterback, as he will instead be competing against both Taysom Hill and 2020 seventh-round draft pick Tommy Stevens. Brees will again be the team's starter as the veteran QB also reached a two-year extension with New Orleans this offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Winston turned down a more lucrative offer elsewhere to instead have the opportunity to learn from Brees.

Brees told ESPN's Mike Triplett Tuesday that he's "excited to have [Winston] in the QB room."

"He's got a lot of talent and a bright future," Brees said. "I've heard a lot of good things about his work ethic and love of the game."

The 26-year-old Winston had spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, who drafted the Florida State product first overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Through five seasons in Tampa Bay, Winston threw for nearly 20,000 career yards, but his accuracy proved to be a concern throughout. Last season, he finished the year with 5,109 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He was the fifth quarterback to throw 30 interceptions in a season, but just the first in league history to throw for 30 or more touchdowns and 30 or more interceptions.

The Buccaneers' decision to move on from Winston comes as a result of the team signing six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady this offseason.

"I've done some great things with the Bucs. I'm gonna miss being a starting quarterback," Winston said. "But you never know what happens. I think this is just a great and unique step to join Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints and learn from one of the best to ever do it, and make a great transition in my career."