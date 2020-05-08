The NFL Players Coalition penned a letter on Friday calling for Attorney General William Barr to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery, 25, was killed in February as he jogged near his home in Brunswick, Ga. Video emerged on Thursday of Arbery's death after he was confronted by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, who shot Arbery twice with a shotgun. McMichael claimed he thought Arbery was a burglary suspect and ordered him to stop running before the lethal altercation.

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault on Thursday.

"We are a group of citizens, activists and athletes who are committed to achieving a world in which all individuals are treated with dignity and equality," Players Coalition co-founder Anquan Boldin wrote. "Today, we are in mourning, and we write to request a prompt investigation by the FBI and the Department of Justice's Criminal Section of the Civil Rights Division into the tragic death of Ahmaud Abrery."

63 current and former players signed Friday's letter, including Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Malcolm Jenkins.

The Players Coalition was founded in 2017, with a mission to "[make] an impact on social justice and racial equality at the federal, state and local levels through advocacy, awareness, education, and allocation of resources," per the coalition's website.