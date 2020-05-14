Free-agent cornerback Logan Ryan is still looking for a new team. But the former Titans defensive back said Thursday in an appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the Jets are one of the teams he's exploring possibly joining.

"The Jets, it makes a lot of sense. I'm from the area, I went to Rutgers, 20 minutes from there," Ryan said. "So I'm familiar with New Jersey, I'm blue-collar, that's how I grew up...That would make sense for sure.

"But like I said, I'm trying to what's best for my family and everything like that. Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed yet. We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever, and I'm open to it. So we'll what happens there. But I'm also open to pretty much 30 other franchises, except the Titans. I'm completely open for business."

In early May, the 29-year-old Ryan took to social media and shared he wasn't returning to Tennessee. He started all 16 games for the Titans last season, setting new career-highs with 18 pass breakups and 113 tackles. He also finished the season with 4.5 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Ryan entered the league with the Patriots, having been drafted in the third round in 2013. He played the first four seasons of his NFL career in New England before signing with the Titans.

