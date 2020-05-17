The New York Giants have told cornerback Deandre Baker to stay away from the team's virtual meetings and instead focus on his legal issues, according to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard.

Baker turned himself into police on Saturday, after he was issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The New York Post's Paul Schwartz reported Sunday morning that the bail set for Baker was at $200,000, $25,000 for each of the eight counts against him. Schwartz reported Sunday that Baker will post bond and be released from Broward County prison.

As part of the bond, Baker, must also surrender all firearms in his possession to authorities, may not have any outside communication with any of the case's witnesses and is required to remain in Florida.

On Thursday, following the news of the warrant for Baker's arrest, the Giants said they had been in contact with the second-year cornerback. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Baker had been participating in most of the team's voluntary virtual offseason meetings and activities this offseason.

The legal incident in question occurred on May 13, according to the police affidavit. Both Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are alleged to have been involved in a robbery, which saw money and valuables stolen from other witnesses at a party.

Baker was selected in the first round of the draft last year by the Giants. He recorded 61 total tackles and started in 15 games in his rookie year.