Tom Brady met up with a handful of his new Buccaneers teammates Tuesday to start practicing together. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Brady and eight Bucs players, including wide receiver Mike Evans, arrived at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School for a two-hour throwing session.

Brady appeared to be the one organizing the practice, which included route combinations, situational drills and passing drills.

Tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, running back Dare Ogunbowale, center Ryan Jensen and receiver Scotty Miller participated in the private practice, reports the Times.

The NFL will allow its teams to reopen their facilities beginning on Tuesday if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations.

Brady has been eager to practice with his new teammates after signing a two-year deal with Tampa Bay in March. The veteran QB tried to get creative with ways to practice outdoors during Florida's stay-at-home orders and was kicked out of a Tampa park in April.

It looks like he finally found a suitable place to prepare for the upcoming season.