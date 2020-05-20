Report: Cowboys LB Aldon Smith Reinstated By Roger Goodell

Cowboys linebacker Aldon Smith has been reinstated by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He reportedly met with Goodell via a virtual call last Thursday.

The 30-year-old Smith has not played since 2015, but in early April, he reportedly agreed to a one-year deal worth $4 million with Dallas.

His reinstatement means that he is now eligible to participate in Dallas' offseason program.

FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported in April that the former All-Pro outside linebacker is clean and sober following several run-ins with the law regarding substance abuse.

Smith last appeared in the NFL as a member of the Raiders. That year, he played in nine games and recorded 3.5 sacks. His season was cut short after receiving a one-year suspension from the league for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Prior to his arrival in Oakland, Smith played with the 49ers. His tenure in San Francisco ended shortly after he was charged with a hit and run, DUI and vandalism.

Smith was the subject of a domestic violence investigation in February 2017, then again in March 2018, which led to a police search. In June 2019, Smith was also arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The former first-round pick made the Pro Bowl in 2012, and he recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two years, the most in league history for a player in his first two seasons.