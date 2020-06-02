Former 49ers safety Eric Reid wasn't too fond of NFL teams using the hashtag "Blackout Tuesday" on Twitter.

Reid called out several teams that tweeted the hashtag and an image of a black box, including San Francisco, his former team.

"I think you meant Blackball Tuesday...I digress," Reid said.

Several teams are marking Blackout Tuesday, a day for businesses to pause and reflect in the wake of the killing of George Floyd—a Black man who died last week in Minneapolis police custody after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Reid also criticized the Texans, Cardinals, Falcons and Bears for their posts, believing teams blackballed his former teammate Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since that year.

Reid went on to play for the 49ers for one season before joining the Panthers as a free agent in 2018. He is currently unsigned after two years in Carolina.

In February 2019, Kaepernick and Reid settled a lawsuit alleging that the NFL had colluded to keep them off the field for their political activism.