Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said it "would be crazy" for NFL teams to leave free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick off workout lists this summer.

In a conference call on Wednesday, Lynn said the Chargers have not made plans to work out Kaepernick and that he is "very confident and happy" with the team's current three quarterbacks. He added that "you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

"I haven’t spoken with Colin, not sure where he’s at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running," Lynn said.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chargers have been named as a "good fit" for Kaepernick in a potential return to the league by a group of NFL executives, citing his "playaction dynamic" and ability to back up newly-drafted quarterback Justin Herbert. The Tennessee Titans have also been mentioned as a potential fit for Kaepernick, per Fowler.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he first kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice in America. Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid settled a case against the NFL in March 2019 after claiming the NFL colluded to not sign Kaepernick after 2016.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently encouraged teams to work out and sign Kaepernick. He has also encouraged players to "speak out and peacefully protest" social and racial injustice.