The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement Friday saying that they've punished DeSean Jackson for the wide receiver's anti-Semitic social media posts from earlier this week.

Though the team did not specify the form of punishment, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the punishment was a fine.

“Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted these consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning," the statement reads. "We have discussed a concrete plan for how we and he can heal moving forward. He understands that in order to remain on the team, he must also commit to supporting his words with actions. We have been encouraged by his desire to educate himself, but we all understand that there is still a lot of work to be done. We will continue to assist DeSean in this process, and we also know that all of us in our organization need to listen and learn more about things that are unfamiliar or uncomfortable to us.”

In an Instagram story on Monday, Jackson shared a quote that said, "[White Jews] will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were," and attributed it to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson's posts were met with condemnation from around the NFL. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman expressed pride in his Jewish heritage in a video response. His father, who is Jewish, also offered to take Jackson to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz and Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner also shared emotional statements on Wednesday addressing Jackson's comments.

Jackson issued two apologies on Tuesday, one via Twitter and the other via Instagram, calling his original posts "insensitive and ill-informed."

"My intention was to uplift, unite and encourage our culture with positivity and light. Unfortunately, that did not happen," Jackson wrote. "I unintentionally hurt the Jewish community in the process and for that I am sorry. Now, more than ever, we must work together to end discrimination of all types and against all people and communities."

Soon after Jackson's punishment was announced on Friday, he posted on Instagram about meeting with 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, who had denounced the wideout's anti-Semitic statements in an open letter.

"Thank you Mr. Mosberg for your valuable time and insight today," Jackson said. "I'm taking this time to continue with educating myself and bridging the gap between different cultures, communities & religions. LOVE 2 ALL!!!!!