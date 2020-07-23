Sports World Reacts to Washington Football Team Name

Washington's NFL team will call itself the "Washington Football Team," effective immediately, as it figures out a new name to adopt at a later date, the franchise announced Thursday.

On July 13, the team said it would "retire" its old nickname after facing criticism and pressure from sponsors.

“For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the 'Washington Football Team' pending adoption of a new name,” the team said in a release. “We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use “Washington Football Team” immediately. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season.”

