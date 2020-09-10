Former Jets WR Josh Bellamy has been charged for his alleged participation in a $24 million COVID-19-relief fraud scheme, the Department of Justice published Thursday.

Bellamy has been charged for his alleged role in a scheme to file a fraudulent loan application seeking more than $24 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.

Bellamy is charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

According to the DOJ, he was arrested Thursday morning.

The DOJ alleges that Bellamy obtained a PPP loan worth over $1 million for his individual company, Drip Entertainment LLC. He allegedly purchased more than $100,000 in luxury goods using proceeds of his loan. He is also alleged to have spent more than $60,000 in PPP loan proceeds at the Hollywood, Fla., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He also allegedly withdrew more than $300,000.

The complaint alleges the scheme involved the participation of at least 90 applications.

The Jets released Bellamy on Tuesday. He had been placed on the Reserve/PUP list in May.

Bellamy signed a two-year deal with New York in 2019. He appeared in just seven games with the Jets last year. Bellamy was undrafted in 2012 and signed with the Chiefs. He played one season with Kansas City before signing with Washington in 2013. He later joined the Bears for five seasons.