The Minnesota Vikings will kick off their 2020 season when they host the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The NFC North matchup will see quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers face a revamped Vikings defense, highlighted by the recent addition of defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Minnesota enters the game as 2.5-point favorites.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports

The Packers are coming off a 13-3 season that ended in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Rodgers, a Pro Bowl selection, recorded 26 touchdowns and four interceptions during the year on 62% completion.

Meanwhile, the Vikings (10-6) followed an overtime victory over the Saints in the Wild Card round with a 27-10 loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round to end their the 2019 season. Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl, recorded 26 touchdowns and six interceptions on 69.1% completion.

The Vikings will be without fans at U.S. Bank Stadium for at least their first two home games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team is reportedly working with Minnesota governor Tim Walz and the state Department of Health to figure out if it will be safe to host fans this season.

Similarly, while some NFL venues will allow a limited crowd capacity, the Packers will be without fans for their first two home games at Lambeau Field. If the Vikings do come to an agreement to allow fans at home games, the maximum capacity would stand around 20%, according to Vikings executive vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley.