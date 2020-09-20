The Denver Broncos will look to compete for their first win of the season when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Week 2 matchup comes after the Broncos fell 16-14 to the Tennessee Titans, while the Steelers earned a 26-16 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. Pittsburgh opened as 7.5-point favorites over Denver.

How to Watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game live on FuboTV in your regional market.

The Broncos are coming off a close loss to the Titans that saw them fall on a Tennessee field goal with 17 seconds remaining. Quarterback Drew Lock went 22 of 33 and recorded 216 yards and one touchdown, while running back Melvin Gordon rushed for a touchdown and 78 yards with 15 carries on the night.

The Steelers were powered by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in his return to the field on Monday night after missing the majority of last season with an elbow injury. Roethlisberger threw for 229 yards and three touchdowns—completing 21 of 32 pass attempts—to lead his team to a victory.

Pittsburgh (1-0) is tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North, while Denver (0-1) sits alone at the bottom of the AFC West.

The Steelers announced that there will be no fans in attendance at Heinz Field for at least Pittsburgh's first two home games due to "current conditions and state orders."