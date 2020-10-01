Following a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization, the NFL implemented a series of enhanced protocols on Thursday for teams to follow after exposure to COVID-19.

According to the memo that was distributed to clubs, as obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, in addition to daily PCR testing, all players and tier one and tier two individuals must also receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and taking part in daily activities. The testing includes PCR and POC tests on game days.

All meetings must occur virtually, gloves should be worn on-field by players except quarterbacks and team weight rooms will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time, among other enhanced precautions for teams exposed to the coronavirus.

Additionally, PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice field by all players and staff at all times.

As of Thursday evening, 13 Titans employees, including six players, have returned positive tests for COVID-19 in the past week. The Titans and Steelers game initially scheduled for this Sunday has been postponed following the outbreak.

The Vikings, who played the Titans last Sunday, have not yet returned a positive COVID-19 test. Minnesota reopened its facility on Thursday.