On Sunday against the Washington Football Team, 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson became the fastest player to record 5,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards.

The Ravens QB reached the milestone in 35 games.

Jackson surpassed the passing yard mark at the end of the second quarter when he found Mark Andrews for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Jackson entered Sunday's contest with Washington needing just 96 passing yards to reach the 5,000-yard mark.

Jackson showed off his playmaking on Sunday by running for a 50-yard touchdown early in the second quarter of Sunday's victory. He went on to throw for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

With the 31–17 victory on Sunday, Baltimore improved to 3–1.

Last season, in his first full season as a starter, Jackson led the Ravens to a 14–2 record before falling to the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs. He ran 1,206 yards, setting an NFL record for most single-season rushing yards, and became the youngest quarterback to win MVP after receiving all 50 votes for the title.