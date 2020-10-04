The Washington Football Team surprised its head coach Ron Rivera with a section of around 400 cardboard cutouts that were purchased by friends and family ahead of the team's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The section of FedEx Field in which they were placed will be called "Coach's Corner" and features another sign that read #RIVERASTRONG.

Featured among the cutouts are some of Rivera's former players, such as WR Steve Smith Sr. and linebacker Luke Kuechly; coaches like Andy Reid and Sean McDermott; and friends, family and plenty of dogs.

According to NBCSports Washington, the organization is donating $49 per cutout in honor of Bobby Mitchell to the American Cancer Society. Mitchell, a former member of the Browns and Washington organization, wore No. 49. According to NBCSports Washington's JP Finlay, the gesture helped raise more than $30,000.

The gesture is part of Washington's annual Breast Cancer Awareness game, which will be held Sunday.

Rivera was diagnosed with lymph node cancer this past August, yet he has continued to coach. Rivera's brother, Mickey, died in 2015 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Someone once told me you don't know about cancer until it touches you," Rivera said during a pregame interview with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "That's when it touched my brother Mickey. There's nothing like it. When it touches you it's overwhelming. But then you see things like this and people that support you and the notes I got and the letters I got, the notes I got from friends. Tremendous."

Washington players and coaches are also sporting "Rivera Strong" T-shirts pregame.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.