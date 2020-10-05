McNair: Texans 'Aim To Win Championships'

NFL ownership has two obligations when a coach/GM is deemed, via in-house evaluation, as a failure.

One, make a change involving that coach/GM.

Two, assure the fan base that, in the wake of that change, everything is going to be fine. Or, maybe even better.

And therefore, as the Houston Texans engineer a bold-but-necessary alteration in leadership, direction and philosophy with the firing of coach/GM Bill O'Brien, Texans fans will not in this space be forced to endure the customary cynicism that often comes with the territory.

"We have a talented team,'' Houston Texans Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Cal McNair said in a Monday statement, "and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the city of Houston."

In In 2018, O'Brien signed what can assume to have been a very lucrative contract extension that runs through the 2022 season. On the one hand, that contract means that O'Brien can gain incredible riches by not coaching for the next three years. (Ah, cynicism.)

On the other hand, it speaks to the McNair family's commitment to fixing this - because the dismissal represents a pricy first step toward a fix.

While McNair obviously wishes to beat Jacksonville this week to get 0-4 Houston out of the NFL standings ditch, and while he has a history - an O'Brien-led history - of watching Texans teams start poorly and then overcome odds to earn playoff berths, his "championship'' pledge is surely about the future.

It's a future without a cupboard full of draft picks - yes, that is O'Brien's doing. But it's a future that McNair wishes to grow from the solid foundation that, big-picture, O'Brien has contributed to in Houston.

Yes, there are unhappy players in this locker room. That's what happens when you're 0-4.

Yes, O'Brien rubbed some people the wrong way. That's what happens when you're seven years in and all-powerful with no hardware to show for it.

But that doesn't take away from McNair's truth when he said in the statement, "On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O'Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise. Bill's leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure.

"Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league.''

But McNair acknowledges that O'Brien didn't "prove'' enough. So the effort continues. So does the hope. And so does Houston Texans' ownership's efforts, one assumes, to pursue that elusive championship.