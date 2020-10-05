After Cam Newton's positive COVID-19 test caused Sunday's Kansas City-New England game to be postponed, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will host the Patriots on Monday, Oct. 5 in a matchup featuring two of the best teams in the AFC.

Mahomes was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, marking his fourth career Player of the Week award, and is coming off a dominant performance against the Ravens in which he completed 31 of his 42 pass attempts for 385 yards and had five total touchdowns.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NFL RedZone on fuboTV.

The Chiefs and Patriots are squaring off in the regular season for the fourth straight year. The previous three matchups in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were all played at Gillette Stadium, with the Chiefs going 2-1 in those games.

New England did travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2018 AFC Championship, a game in which the Patriots won 37-31.

It was in question whether this week's game would be played after Newton and Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19. After rounds of negative COVID-19 results among the teams, the NFL opted for the game to be played on Monday. The Titans-Steelers Week 4 contest was postponed earlier in the week due to an outbreak among the Tennessee players and staff.

While the Patriots' defense suffered from a number of COVID-19-related opt-outs this offseason, the Patriots D remains relatively stout. Following DB Devin McCourty's pick-six in Week 2 at Seattle and DL Deatrich Wise Jr.'s fumble recovery in the end zone against Las Vegas last week, the Patriots have now scored a defensive touchdown in consecutive games under head coach Bill Belichick eight times. They now have nine non-offensive TDs since the start of the 2019 season, the most in the NFL.

On offense, the Patriots have still not committed a penalty and enter the matchup as the least penalized team in 2020 with just seven total flags.

For the Chiefs, all eyes will be on Mahomes, whose performance last Monday continued his unbelievable track record of September games. For his career, Mahomes has a 10-0 record, 3,304 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in September football.

Just 34 games into his NFL career, the Texas Tech product topped 10,000 career passing yards against the Ravens to become the fastest player in NFL history to ever reach the mark.