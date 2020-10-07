Saints vs. Chargers Could Move to Indianapolis Due to Hurricane Delta

The Saints' Week 5 matchup with the Chargers could be moved to Indianapolis due to Hurricane Delta, according to The Athletic's Jeff Duncan.

New Orleans is currently slated to face Los Angeles on Monday night.

Sean Payton's squad is off on Wednesday, per Duncan. The team is slated to return to practice on Thursday. If the Saints have to leave town due to Hurricane Delta, they will likely take a charter flight to Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Delta is likely to hit Louisiana on Friday, per the National Weather Service. LSU has moved its game against Missouri from Baton Rouge to Columbia, Mo.

The Saints have some familiarity with Indianapolis. The team practiced at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2008 due to Hurricane Gustav, and New Orleans' coaches are familiar with the city due to annual trips for the NFL combine.

Week 5 could mark the second straight week with logistical challenges facing the Saints. New Orleans' Week 4 game in Detroit was in jeopardy after a reported positive COVID-19 test on Oct. 3, but a second sample came back negative.

Payton and the Saints currently sit second in the NFC South at 2–2. They have reached the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

