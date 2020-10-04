A player on the New Orleans Saints has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pro Football Talk. Fullback Michael Burton is the player who received an initial positive test, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Others who were in contact with the infected player—who was on the team's flight from New Orleans to Detroit—are currently undergoing testing.

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The news comes as the NFL has already postponed this week's Chiefs-Patriots and Steelers-Titans matchups after several players tested positive, including Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

If Burton receives a second positive test, New Orleans' game against Detroit would almost certainly be postponed, too.