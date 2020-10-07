Report: Titans Players Held Group Workout Last Week Despite NFL Directive

Players on the Tennessee Titans gathered for a group workout last week at a Nashville private school despite an NFL directive against holding such activities while the team facility was closed, according to Titans beat reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Per Kuharsky, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was among the players present at the workouts.

Students at the Nashville-area Montgomery Bell Academy saw a large group of adult football players they identified as Titans working out on the school's field during the school day.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA are looking into whether the Titans' alleged workout.

"Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always," Titans offensive lineman Rodger Saffold tweeted Wednesday.

When the Titans' building was closed down on Sept. 29, the team was reportedly told there were to be “no in-person meetings, workouts or activities at the facility or elsewhere.”

As of last Sunday morning, the Titans had 18 positive COVID-19 tests between players and team personnel. That number increased to 20 on Wednesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the NFL and NFLPA are also investigating whether the team violated the league's virus-related protocols.

On both Monday and Tuesday of this week the NFL issued new memos warning teams about more stringent penalties for violations of COVID-19 protocols and mapping out additional protocols.

Tennessee is set to face off against the Bills this Sunday.