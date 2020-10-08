A pair of 3-1 teams will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Chicago Bears host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Oct. 8.

The Bears are coming off their first loss of the season after falling 19-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, while the Buccaneers recorded a come-from-behind 38-31 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tampa Bay opened as 5.5-point favorites against Chicago.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live Stream: You can watch the game live in your region on fuboTV or Amazon Prime.

Quarterback Nick Foles will start for the Bears in Week 5 after making his debut in the starting lineup against the Colts' stingy defense. The move came after Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky during the team's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Through his two games played this season, Foles has recorded four touchdowns and two interceptions on 59.2% completion. Meanwhile, despite a 3-0 record, Trubisky was called to the bench after recording six touchdowns and three interceptions on 59.3% completion after three starts.

Following an opening-season loss, the Buccaneers find themselves atop the NFC South after outlasting the Chargers in Week 4. Quarterback Tom Brady led the team in the 17-point comeback victory and became the oldest NFL player to record five passing touchdowns in a game.

Tampa Bay will be without O.J. Howard for the rest of the season after the tight end tore his Achilles tendon in Week 4.

The Chicago Bears have opted not to allow fans at Solider Field's home games for the immediate future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.