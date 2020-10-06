The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without O.J. Howard for the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed the tight end tore his Achilles tendon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The injury occurred in the Bucs' Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In the game, Howard recorded a touchdown reception in the third quarter as Tampa Bay mounted a comeback to win 38–31.

In his fourth NFL season, Howard recorded 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions through his first four games. The tight end was selected 19th overall in the 2017 NFL draft.

Sunday's game also saw Tampa Bay's Mike Evans go down with an ankle injury, but the wide receiver returned at the end of the first quarter and recorded 122 yards and a touchdown. Evans did not participate in practice on Monday.

The Buccaneers (3-1) sit in first place in the NFC South. Tom Brady led Tampa Bay to the 17-point comeback against the Chargers and became the oldest NFL player to record five passing touchdowns in a game.

