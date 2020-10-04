Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After a rocky first half that involved a pick-six and 17-point deficit, Tom Brady made history as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 38-31 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

In an afternoon of milestones, Brady became the oldest player in NFL history to record five passing touchdowns in a game at 43 years of age, per ESPN Stats and Info. The previous player to hold the record was Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who accomplished it at the age of 40 years, 342 days.

The 17-point comeback marks the fifth-largest of Brady's career and the Buccaneers' second-largest in franchise history. Brady's fifth touchdown, which took place with 11:05 remaining in the game, gave Tampa Bay the final lead.

Brady's production came at the hands of the Buccaneers' versatility as all five passing touchdowns were completed by five different receivers, a first in Brady's career. Cameron Brate, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Scotty Miller and Ke'Shawn Vaughn each found themselves in the end zone on Sunday.

The comeback victory brings the Buccaneers to 3-1 on the season and 2-0 at home. Tampa Bay currently leads the NFC South as the Saints (2-2), Panthers (2-2) and Falcons (0-3) trail.

Entering Sunday, Brady had totaled six touchdowns on 65.1% completion. The 21-year veteran has thrown four total interceptions through his first four games in a Tampa Bay uniform, including two pick-sixes.

The Buccaneers next face the Chicago Bears in a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 5.