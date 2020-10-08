Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team's facilities will remain closed for at least one more round of COVID-19 testing, even as the team had zero new positive tests coming from Wednesday's round of testing.

"There's nothing more important than the health of the team. Without a healthy team, you don't have a team. That's priority No. 1, and I'd say not only to our team but to their families and people that are close to them," Belichick said, according to ESPN. "That's always our No. 1 concern. We try to do everything we can to make that the best we can make it."

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, quarterback Cam Newton and defensive lineman Bill Murray are all on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Newton's positive test result led to the NFL postponing the Patriots' game against the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday night this past week. After the team's third positive test was detected Tuesday, the facility immediately closed.

Despite Patriots players having the majority of this week off, the team is still preparing to take on the Broncos this weekend, albeit virtually.

"We continued our preparation for Denver with virtual calls, and we'll just kind of take the situation day by day," Belichick said, according to ESPN.

The Patriots aren't the only team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans had their first COVID-19 case on Sept. 24 and haven't played a game since. There are now up to 23 confirmed positive cases on the team, and Sunday's Bills–Titans game is likely to be postponed.

According to the NFL's newly revised COVID-19 protocols, asymptomatic players will be cleared to play if they test negative twice with a 24-hour period in between. With both Newton and Gilmore remaining asymptomatic, the two starters may still have a small chance to be cleared for their game against the Broncos this Sunday.

The Patriots are 2–2 entering Sunday's game against the Broncos. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.