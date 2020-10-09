Every NFL Game Rescheduled Due to COVID-19

As the ripple effect from the COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization continues to make its way through the rest of the league, the Week 5 matchup between the Titans and Bills has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans have seen 23 cases of positive tests as of Thursday morning, per the Associated Press, 13 of which are from players. Tennessee's failure to comply with the league's health and safety protocols has drawn the ire from the NFL, though some around the league are displeased with how the NFL has handled its response to the Titans' outbreak.

However blame is to be dispersed, the impact the outbreak has had on the league's schedule is already substantial. Below are the rest of the games that have been postponed due to COVID-19:

Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tennessee Titans: moved from Sunday, Oct. 4 to Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7) due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Titans.

to (Week 7) due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Titans. New England Patriots @ Kansas City Chiefs: moved from Sunday, Oct. 4 to Monday, Oct. 5 due to positive COVID-19 test results from both teams.

Week 5

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots: moved from Sunday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 12 due to positive COVID-19 test results from New England.

to due to positive COVID-19 test results from New England. Buffalo Bills @ Tennessee Titans: moved from Sunday, Oct. 11 to Tuesday, Oct. 13 due to positive COVID-19 test results from the Titans.

Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills: moved from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 18 after the Bills' Week 5 game against the Titans was pushed back from Sunday, Oct. 11 to Tuesday, Oct. 13. (The game will move back to Thursday if the Bills' game is not able to be played on Tuesday in Week 5.)

Week 7