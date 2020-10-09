49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo to Start Sunday vs. Dolphins

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo will make his return Sunday against the Dolphins, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday.

Garoppolo suffered an ankle injury in San Francisco's Week 2 win over the Giants and was held out of Weeks 3 and 4 against the Giants and Eagles, respectively, with a high ankle sprain.

While San Francisco knocked off the Giants in Week 3, it fell to the Eagles in Week 4. Mullens struggled against Philadelphia and was benched late in the contest in favor of Iowa product C.J. Beathard.

Beathard will be the team's backup QB on Sunday, Shanahan said Friday.

Garaoppolo has thrown for nearly 400 yards on the season and has four passing TDs. He has yet to throw an interception.

Kickoff for Sunday's game against the 1-3 Dolphins is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.