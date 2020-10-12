Tom Brady knows a few things about winning championships, and he found the perfect way to congratulate LeBron James on the Lakers' 17th NBA title in a self-deprecating tweet.

Brady tweeted a photoshopped picture of James's head on his body in an image depicting the embarrassing moment he lost track of downs in the Buccaneers' Week 5 loss to the Bears.

"Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy!" Brady said in the tweet.

Brady had been relatively silent on social media following his late-game brain freeze last week. Tampa Bay trailed 20-19 with under two minutes left and no timeouts. The stage was set for Brady to lead his offense down the field for the game-winning score. After an incomplete pass intended for Rob Gronkowski on third down, Brady was befuddled. He tried to force a pass to a well-covered Cameron Brate on fourth down, thinking it was third down. The pass was broken up, and Brady remained on the field for several confused seconds as the reality of the situation slowly dawned on him.

The photo of Brady's mistake quickly became a meme and Steelers receiver Chase Claypool tweeted a photoshopped version on Sunday to celebrate his record-breaking four touchdowns against the Eagles.

Brady isn't typically a big jokester, but it's nice to see even he can find some humor in an embarrassing situation.