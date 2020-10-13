David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles, Calif., and Dallas, Texas, are among the cities being considered to host neutral-site bubbles beginning in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, according to The Athletic's Lindsay Jones and Daniel Kaplan.

The NFL is reportedly continuing to explore the possibility of creating bubble environments to hold postseason games this season. Forming bubbles for all 32 teams during the regular season is not under consideration due to logistics, per The Athletic.

AT&T Stadium in Texas and SoFi Stadium in California are some of the reported potential options to host postseason bubbles due to the hotel space and climate in the areas. The NFLPA would have to approve of any bubble plan.

Allowing for neutral sites in the postseason would help to avoid the rescheduling of games due to positive COVID-19 tests. Recently, the NFL has had to reschedule multiple games largely due to the COVID-19 outbreak among the Tennessee Titans and various cases around the league.

A potential scenario being discussed for the postseason would be for wild-card games to be played as normal and the divisional round and conference championship games held in neutral-site bubbles. The model is similar to how MLB has held its postseason.

