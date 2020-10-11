The Titans shut down their facility again on Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test from a coach, the team announced Sunday.

"This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps," the team said in a statement.

Prior to Sunday, and since late September, 23 different members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19, including 13 players. The team's previously scheduled Week 4 game against the Steelers was postponed until later in the season following an initial coronavirus outbreak. This week's contest against the Bills was rescheduled from Sunday to Tuesday following a recent uptick in positive tests.

On Saturday, the Titans returned to practice for the first time since Sept. 29 after receiving no positive COVID-19 tests.

"I along with the players and staff would like to tell you how excited we are to get back into the building," head coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday. "We would also like to thank the NFL and NFLPA for their investigation and help [to] us get safely get back into the building."

He added that the club moved 30 lockers to their indoor practice bubble to create more space in the locker room, noting that players must have a POC rapid test to enter the building and that everyone must now wear face masks during in-person meetings.

The Titans and Bills are currently set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.