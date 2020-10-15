Report: RB Le'Veon Bell Expected to Sign With Chiefs

Following his recent release from the Jets, running back Le'Veon Bell is expected to sign a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN, Bell wanted to sign with a team that could win a Super Bowl this season and he unsurprisingly believes the reigning champions provide that place.

Despite signing with Kansas City, Bell cannot play on Sunday. Under the NFL's COVID-19 rules, new players must have five days of testing before they are allowed to join their team.

Less than two full seasons into a four-year contract that guaranteed Bell $27 million, the Jets elected to release him on Tuesday night and bring an end to their rocky relationship. Bell disappointed during those two seasons and didn't click with head coach Adam Gase, who reportedly opposed his signing. The 28-year-old played in only two games this year, recording 113 total yards and missing Weeks 2-4 with a hamstring injury.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal prior to the 2019 season, was reportedly the topic of recent trade conversations in recent days. However, he had $6 million guaranteed on his 2020 salary, which limited potential trade options.

Bell was a three-time Pro Bowl RB with the Steelers, but he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry during his time with New York.

His signing as a top free agent in 2019 was supposed to be the start of a great chapter, but he began expressing his frustrations with his new team last season. Although Bell reported to training camp with a new outlook, the tension between the two sides continued.

Things hit a breaking point on Sunday following the Jets' 30–10 loss to the Cardinals. Bell declined interview requests and liked Twitter posts that discussed his lack of inclusion in the Jets' offense and referenced the team trading him. When asked about Bell's actions, a frustrated Gase told reporters on Monday, "I hate that that's the route we go with all this instead of just talking about it, but it seems that's the way guys want to do it nowadays."

In joining the Chiefs, he joins a backfield previously headlined by first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The LSU product has more than 500 total yards this season and one rushing touchdown. He has received double-digit carries in each of Kansas City's first four games.

The Chiefs are coming off a 40-32 loss to the Raiders last Sunday. They square off against the Bills on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET.