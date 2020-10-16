New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was the victim of an attempted car theft last weekend in New Orleans, team officials confirmed Friday.

A man barged into Benson's car while she was seated in her vehicle, but abandoned his plan when Benson screamed at him to get out.

Saints and Pelicans senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel said Friday that while Benson was "very shaken at the time, she was unharmed and is doing fine."

"She wanted to send her sincere gratitude to the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department that responded so quickly and professionally," Bensel said in a statement.

Police did not name any suspects in the attempted car theft. According to local police, the incident occurred last Saturday afternoon at around 2:15 p.m. local time. A man emerged from a nearby white Nissan Titan and got into Benson's car.

Benson, 73, succeeded her husband, Tom Benson, as the owner of both franchises when Tom died in March 2018. Tom had previously owned the Saints since 1985 and the Pelicans since 2012.